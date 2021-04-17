Farmers predict a decline in stone fruit campaign in the Vega Alta. Coag expects production to drop in the region by up to 60%. The trees that will suffer the greatest decline are apricots and Paraguayans, as announced yesterday by the president of Coag, Andrés Marín, and the secretary, Miguel Ángel Piñera, who visited several farms of these fruit trees.

Piñera pointed out that apricot production will fall by up to 60%, while that of Paraguayans will do so by 40%. «This decline in trees is due to untimely heat waves, which have altered their life cycle. In general, cold hours have been lacking, despite the fact that we had very low temperatures in January and February, although they rose in November and December, ”said the Coag representative. He ruled out that “there have been losses due to the frosts in mid-March”, for which he attributed the decline in production to “a series of circumstances, always climatic, against which it is difficult to fight.” In this sense, he advocated that agricultural insurance “be up to par and help the sector.”

Other varieties affected are those with red skin, among which Mirlo stands out, although according to Marín, «the decrease is generalized to a greater or lesser extent in all kinds of apricots grown in Cieza and its region, and especially those that are relatively new in our fields. ‘

The nectarine, less damaged



As for other fruits, nectarine is the least affected, with a drop in production of 10%, explained Piñera, who emphasized the Paraguayan fruit, a fruit that, he indicated, “could suffer a drop of around 30%.” He added that “there is no specific cause”, and denied that it is due to the use of certain phytosanitary products.

According to these farmers, this lack of kilos “could be, as a general rule, even beneficial, since there is less production, if what remains is of quality and there are no other inclement weather such as hail storms or strong winds, the fruit it could acquire a decent price in the European markets, contrary to what has happened in recent years. Another consequence of this campaign is that less manpower will be needed than in other years, the Coag representative pointed out.