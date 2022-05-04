The renowned fighter of the WWE, Stone Cold Steve Austin surprised with an opinion of the world of video games. He considers that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is a better delivery than Ocarina of Time which is often considered one of the best in the franchise and history.

The revelation was given through a promotional video of the next program of Broken Skull Sessions of the WWE. Here they asked the guest, cody rhodeswhat was the best video game Zelda. rhodes said Ocarina of Timebut stonecold He immediately said: ‘No brother. It’s Breath of the Wild‘.

Notably stonecold He is not well known for being a gamer in his spare time. However, it seems that he had time to try breath of the wild and this one left a very good impression. The small clip with this information was shared via Twitter.

As expected in this social network, the debate on Breath of the Wild vs Ocarina of Time. Some agree with stonecold, while others differ from his opinion. What everyone seems to agree on is their surprise to learn that the fighter enjoys video games.

The debate has been going on for a long time, although I had been asleep for some time. Now stonecold He put fuel on the fire and started it again. Of course he already chose his rooster in the form of Breath of the Wild. We may not see the end of these discussions on Twitter now.

Is Stone Cold right about Breath of The Wild?

Determine which one is better Breath of the Wild Y Ocarina of Time It could be an almost impossible task. Both received rave reviews upon release and are considered among the best of their generation and history.. The truth is that the final decision is already something personal, as it surely is for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

So much Breath of the Wild What Ocarina they have their own merits and are quite different games. Although both belong to the Zelda saga, it often causes their fans to clash. In addition, it must be taken into account that Stone Cold Steve Austin never looked down on Ocarina. Perhaps Link’s most recent adventure only made him more appealing, and it’s totally valid.

