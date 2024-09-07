Stone beak | Helsinki’s stricter line is angering the cottagers in Kivinokka

Stone beak|The remarks have caused an uproar in the area, as people try to get rid of prohibited structures and bulk goods.

“Too large terraces and stone tiling have been demolished, among other things. The waste pallets were full of demolition goods last week”, vice-chairman of Kivinokkalaiset ry Pauli Jokinen tells.

In August, about 80 cottagers received a warning from Kivinokkalaiset ry about terraces that were too big, and about 50 cottagers that the surroundings of the cottage should be kept clean, for example by removing extra structures, such as kitchen counters. There are a little over 300 huts in the area of ​​Kivinokkalaiset ry.

Tightened up the instruction has aroused anger among the residents of Kivinokka. According to the new guidelines, you may not leave any furniture outside the terrace, such as swings, barbecues or trampolines. In addition, for the winter, all movables must be moved from the terrace to the cabin or to storage.

The area may have a cabin of no more than 14 square meters, a warehouse of two square meters and a terrace of seven square meters. The residents wonder how it is possible to fit, for example, a garden swing in a warehouse of a couple of square meters.

“These same instructions have been in force before, but the city has not insisted on monitoring them very carefully. Before, there was an interpretation that there should be no fixed structures outside the terrace, now the city’s requirement is that there should be nothing,” explains Jokinen.

Jokine has a ambivalent attitude to the matter.

“We have to deal with blatant issues, because some yards have a lot of debris that disturbs neighboring cottages and causes aesthetic damage. On the other hand, it is important that people feel comfortable in their cabins.”

In Jokinen’s opinion, the instructions leave room for interpretation. What is considered a fixed or permanent structure depends on the interpretation.

“For example, is a swing attached to a tree for a child a permanent structure? Anyone can now attach a swing to Kaivopuisto, for example. Where is the line?” he ponders.

A river says that the city has outsourced the supervision of the yards to associations in the area. According to him, they spent the entire first year inspecting more than 300 huts. The round was completed at the end of July, after which the cabins that did not meet the requirements were contacted.

“If I’m honest, it’s funny that we tease each other. It would be the city’s job to do it, but supervision has been outsourced,” says Jokinen.

Kivinokkalaiset ry gives Mayans notices. If the city considers that the rules set by it are not followed, at worst the lease could be terminated.

Within the precincts of there are almost 600 summer cottages in total, which are members of three associations. In addition to Kivinokkalaiset ry, Kartano kesämajat ry and Helsingin Ponnistus ry operate in the area.

The Kartano kesämajat ry, which has been in operation for a year, manages the former summer house area of ​​the Kulosaaari manor, which includes 181 houses, previously managed by the Helsinki Association JHL. Chairman of the association Isabel Gonzalez has heard individual, confused comments about the matter, but the anger has mainly erupted on social media channels.

“The instructions have been renewed and the city’s message is that they must be followed more systematically and within a certain time frame. We will do as we are asked.”

Kivinokka, located in Herttoniemi, is the city’s general nature and recreation area, which is why there are specific instructions for the surroundings of the huts.