ORAn 81-year-old Brazilian woman died after undergoing surgery to remove a calcified fetus that she had carried inside her for more than 30 years. as reported this Wednesday by the hospital where he was admitted, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The elderly woman went to the Dr. José de Simone Netto Regional Hospital, in the city of Ponta Porã, on March 14 with a serious infection and they performed a tomography scan, at which time The medical team discovered that the woman had a “calcified fetus.”

This is a rare condition called 'lithopedia', which means “stone baby” and is caused by an egg that is fertilized outside the uterus and results in the death of the fetus and its subsequent calcification.

The woman, who lived in a municipality of Aral Moreira, He had suffered a fall the previous week and subsequently went to the doctor in this townfrom where she was urgently transferred to the Ponta Porã hospital.

The surgery was carried out on March 15, but the woman ended up dying the next day.

According to the aforementioned sources, The woman would have been carrying this fetus since the last time she had a pregnancy, between 30 and 40 years ago.

The relatives reported that, being an indigenous womanwas afraid of some medical examinations and He preferred to resort to alternative remedies.

The management and professionals of the hospital expressed their condolences for the death of the elderly woman and stated that they will carry out a more detailed investigation into the case.

