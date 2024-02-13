Home page World

From: John Welte

A rock fell onto the road on the Brenner state road in South Tyrol. Nobody was injured, but there were traffic jams.

Atzwang – The Alps are crumbling, hardly a day goes by without a rock slide or falling rock causing a stir in the mountains in northern Italy. According to the station, it happened on Tuesday morning (February 13). RAI a rockfall on the Brenner state road near Atzwang, 15 kilometers north of Bolzano.

Mass of rock had come loose from a dry stone wall. They crashed onto the Brenner State Road. The Atzwang fire department closed the road immediately because there was a risk that more stones would fall onto the road. There were traffic jams in both directions. Loud stol.it a geologist surveyed the area. Although the road was reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m., there is currently a one-way system with short-term closures, which is why delays may continue to occur.

A rockfall fell on the Brenner state road near Bolzano. © Atzwang Volunteer Fire Department

Nearby, a rockslide hit the Brenner motorway

The Brenner State Road is a toll-free alternative to the Brenner Motorway. On January 29th, a large rock fall fell on the Brenner motorway near the current site of the accident. It took days to clear the rocks and secure the slope. An artificial dam is now intended to provide additional security. On the night of Friday (February 2nd) another rockfall is said to have occurred between Klausen and Bolzano, which narrowly missed the motorway.

The Isarco Valley, through which the Brenner motorway, the Brenner state road, the Brenner cycle path and the Brenner railway lead, is particularly narrow in this region at the foot of the Dolomite massif of the Sciliar and is therefore susceptible to rock falls and rock avalanches. A series of rockslides in the Italian Alps are currently causing a stir, and a road has been buried at Lake Ledro. A recent rockfall on the Gardesana road near Trento raises questions about the safety of the new spectacular Lake Garda cycle path.