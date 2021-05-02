The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has updated travel procedures for the two restaurants, citizens and residents of the emirate, and will work on them from Monday, May 3, 2021.

The vaccinators coming from green countries are required to conduct a PCR examination upon arrival and an additional examination on the sixth day, without the need for quarantine, as for the vaccinators coming from other countries, they must perform a PCR examination upon arrival and quarantine for a period of 5 days, with an additional examination on the day. the fourth.

The protocol applies to vaccinated citizens and residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi who have completed 28 days or more since they received the second dose of the vaccine, and is confirmed in the vaccination report from the Al-Hosn application.

As for the travel procedures for unvaccinated citizens and residents of the emirate, those coming from unvaccinated green countries are required to undergo a PCR examination upon arrival without the need for quarantine, in addition to two additional checks on the sixth and twelfth days.

In addition, unvaccinated persons coming from other countries must undergo a PCR examination upon arrival and quarantine for a period of 10 days, and then perform another examination on the eighth day





