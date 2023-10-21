Of Health editorial team

The video game created by the Fais Federation capable of simulating the management of stoma bags. He won the Rare Diseases Award, in the CO-CREATIVE category

The best way to learn, for children and not only, is by playing. So through Stomy Crafta video game designed and created by Federation of Incontinent and Ostomate Associations (Fais), little ones who have to deal with the daily reality of a stoma bag learn to manage it while facing enemies and building new worlds. Not only. The video game aims to f



mutual trust between the child and their caregiver, participating together in the various challenges. And since the diet in ostomates is fundamental, with Stomy Craft you can know what foods make you feel good and give you strength and energy to defeat the enemy. But you can also play with people from all over the world, meet new friends and safely share your doubts.

At least 300 pediatric patients with stomas in Italy The small stoma patients who tested it testify to the success of the initiative. The awards received so far have substance: last May, he was among the winners of the Digital Innovation Award in Healthcare 2023 of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan.

Now, the video game has won the III edition of Rare Diseases Award in the CO-CREATIVE category. The award, promoted by LET’S UNITE the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases, was delivered during the Florence Health System Forum to the FAIS president, Pier Raffaele Spena. But the recognitions are not over: StomyCraft is in fact among the six finalists of the contest MAKEtoCARE. On November 29th, in Rome, we will know who the winner will be.



In Italy there is a lack of official numbers, protocols and reference literature. It is assumed that there are around 300 pediatric patients with stomas, but this is certainly an undercount. The treatment path involves traditional management without the use of innovative techniques. StomyCraft is a new way to inform and help pediatric patients and their families, who are often also the main caregivers. An innovative technological solution to simulate, through gamification techniques, the management of the healthcare facility or the faeces collection bag and the importance of correct nutrition declared Pier Raffaele Spena, FAIS president.

How StomyCraft was born. FAIS sponsored the 2021 edition of the GamificationLAB Design Award, an initiative of the Gamification LAB of La Sapienza University of Rome. In the contest, students from computer science degree courses competed against each other design of game prototypes designed to help pediatric patients better manage their condition. The best ideas contributed to defining the basis of the project and in 2022 Minecraft was identified as the reference technological platform and the game design was defined: therefore StomyCraft was born.

The game console will be installed in reception points or clinics StomyCraft a phygital project, composed of a video game and physical elements: a LEGO accessory, capable of transforming a miniature into a character with a stoma bag, a customizable bag cover and a game console. The dynamics of the video game foresees that during the game children various foods are offered which they can choose whether to eat or not. If they eat food suitable for their condition they will receive bonuses, alternatively penalties. The target inform the patient about foods suitable for the specific medical conditionThis is to induce a greater capacity for self-care.

The Lego accessory and the bag cover with the personalized image are designed to improve the acceptance of the pediatric patient’s condition, who will always be able to carry their favorite heroes with them. The console will be installed at a reception point or clinic, to allow pediatric patients to try the game while waiting for visits and checks.

StomyCraft wants to improve the quality of life of pediatric patients building a virtual meeting place where you can play and share experiences. The game and the accompanying phygital elements are designed to raise your level of awareness about your stoma and get helpful advice on how to manage it while having fun. The Rare Diseases Award, the Digital Innovation Award in Healthcare, received a few months ago, and being finalists at MAKEtoCARE make us understand that the path taken is the right one, declared Nicola Caione, member of the FAIS Board of Directors and responsible for innovation projects.