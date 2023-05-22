Of Health editorial

The game created by the Fais Federation able to simulate the management of ostomy bags. He received the Digital Innovation Award in Sanit 2023, Polimi



Learn how to handle your ostomy bag as you take on enemies and build new worlds. Participate in various challenges with your caregiver and cultivate mutual trust together. Recognize the foods that make you feel good and give strength and energy to defeat the enemy. Play with people from all over the world, meet new friends and safely share your doubts. These are the goals it sets out to achieve Stomy Crafta video game designed and created by Federation of Incontinent and Ostomy Associations (FAIS). The project among the winners of Digital Innovation Award in Healthcare 2023 of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic.

Raise awareness of the importance of proper nutrition The Stomy Craft project, customization of the Minecraft video game, capable of simulate the management of the health facility and of raise awareness of the importance of proper nutrition, in order to increase the child’s self-care skills. The Stomy Craft project was born in Fais to propose a new way of informing and helping pediatric patients and their families. Gamification becomes the learning tool capable of creating relationships and awareness, of improving the quality of life explains Pier Raffaele Spena, president of the Association. See also Basalioma, skin cancer symptoms and the "active surveillance" option to avoid scarring

The Observatory’s recognition aims to create opportunities for knowledge and sharing of the best digital healthcare projects in Italy, rewarding those organizations that have particularly distinguished themselves in their ability to use modern digital technologies. The acknowledgment represents an important step in the evolution of Stomy Craft, which it gives us even more strength to continue towards our goal: helping girls and boys and their families to live better with the condition of ostomates adds Nicola Caione, member of the Fais board of directors and head of innovation projects. Not only. To play, you need to register on the platform and the data will be used by Fais to also get feedback on the usability of Stomy Craft.

Improve the ability to take care of yourself The technological solution consists in customizing an adventure game which already has a high diffusion among children and adolescents. The dynamics of the game foresee that during the game they will be proposed to the children different foods that they will be able to choose whether to eat or not. If they eat a food suitable for their condition they will receive bonuses, alternatively penalties. The goal is to inform the patient regarding the foods suitable for the specific medical condition. During the game, the child will receive useful information to better understand his/her condition, in order to induce a greater self-care capacity, which it is hoped will lead to less access to health facilities and reduce the necessary travel, since there are few centers specialized in the treatment of these pathologies in Italy. See also Evening work shifts? Better to avoid eating at night

Stomy Craft is not only a video game, but also involves a physical interaction: a special piece capable of transform a Lego miniature into a character with the bag for the ostomy and a bag cover that can be customized with the image of your choice. These two additional elements are meant for improve children’s acceptance of the condition and therefore determine an improvement in his quality of life.