Abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Three annoying symptoms that may indicate a bad stomach flu. What happens in your body when you have the stomach flu? And more importantly: how do you get rid of it as quickly as possible? A GP explains it and gives advice. “Stomach flu is contagious through feces and vomit of someone who has it.”
Naomi Defoer
Latest update:
15:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Stomach #flu #caused #virus #prevent #dehydrating
Leave a Reply