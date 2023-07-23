The friendly match between FC Barcelona and Juventus was canceled last night. According to the champion of Spain, too many players have contracted a stomach flu. Barça wanted to move the exhibition game to Monday, but due to (the preparations for) a Taylor Swift concert, that was not an option.

According to Spanish media, about nine FC Barcelona players are sick in bed. According to the Spanish sports newspaper Mark is Jules Koundé sure that he dropped out because of stomach problems. For that reason, he missed Thursday’s training and has not shown himself since.

Not only the stomach and intestinal problems give FC Barcelona headaches. Because the game could not be moved and was therefore cancelled, Barça can no longer count on income from tickets, merchandise and advertisements. According to estimates in Spanish media, the damage is up to two million euros.

FC Barcelona and Juventus would meet in the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The selection of Barcelona left for the United States on Wednesday. There, Xavi’s team will play practice matches against Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan for the next ten days, when all players are better again. See also Bank failure: The European dream in Silicon Valley

Barcelona will then play against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday 8 August in the traditional match for the Trofeu Joan Gamper. This will not be played in Camp Nou, because an almost completely new stadium will be built there in the next year and a half.

Program, results and position La Liga

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Spanish league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all videos from La Liga.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also 'They are disappointed in Hawija in the Netherlands, a country of precision weapons and international law'

All videos about La Liga