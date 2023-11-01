Stomach cramps are a common manifestation in the population also because there are so many conditions that can trigger them. In some people they are a symptom felt sporadically, while in other individuals, especially those who are very anxious, the problem is recurrent.

As far as i stomach cramps are very often linked to not particularly serious disorders, those who accuse them describe them as particularly acute pains or as painful pangs of considerable intensity, often intermittent, a sort of vice that tightens the epigastrium, or the upper part of the abdomen, so is that very often also called abdominal cramps.

Cases in which they are associated with other symptoms and signs depending on the underlying condition are not uncommon. Among the many possible ones, the following are especially worth mentioning: nausea, vomitconstipation or diarrhea, heartburn, abdominal swelling, feeling of fullness.

How do stomach cramps manifest themselves?

Generally, stomach cramps appear suddenly, last more or less long, from a few seconds to a few minutes, then ease and then, very often, recur with the same intensity.

What are the main causes of stomach cramps?

More commonly than you might think, there is not a strictly organic cause behind abdominal cramps, but rather a psychological one. Situations of great stress, anxiety and/or nervous tension can cause contractions of the smooth muscles of the stomach and, consequently, severe pain, usually intermittent in the upper part of the abdomen.

Abdominal cramps caused by hunger are quite frequent, those painful sensations which are not surprisingly popularly defined as “hunger pangs”. The problem is usually more accentuated in those who suffer from gastritis and who have been fasting for too long.

Sometimes the problem is the opposite, not fasting, but excessive, disordered, hasty and unbalanced eating.

At the basis of stomach cramps there may then be real pathological conditions, not necessarily serious, but which in any case should not be underestimated such as for example gastritis, gastroenteritis, colitis, appendicitis, irritable bowel syndrome, food intolerances and allergies, gastric ulcers, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, etc. The most serious causes can be some forms of cancer.

In many cases, abdominal cramps can be due to excessive accumulation of gas within the digestive system.

Another possible cause is the intake of NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (for example ibuprofen, ketoprofen, nimesulide, etc.); in fact, abdominal cramps are a rather common side effect of this category of drugs, especially in the case of prolonged use.

Stomach cramps: the remedies

First of all, it must be stated that abdominal cramps are not a pathology in itself, but rather a painful manifestation that is based on a pathological condition or, in any case, a non-optimal psychological situation (anxiety, stress, etc.). It is therefore necessary to identify the underlying cause and intervene accordingly. However, there are pharmacological remedies, the so-called antispasmodics, which can help eliminate or at least reduce the pain due to cramps. In this regard, there are various active ingredients including hyoscine N-butylbromide (sometimes indicated with the term scopolamine), octatropin, rociverine etc.

Depending on the case, the doctor may recommend antacid medications and, above all, a certain amount of attention in diet. Generally speaking, it is advisable to hydrate properly, follow a balanced diet with the right amount of fiber and practice constant physical activity.