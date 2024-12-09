Stomach cancer, gastric cancer or stomach cancer is quite common in the world, although in Spain it is less common according to data from the Spanish network of cancer registries (Redecan) and the national statistics institute (Ine). Tumors appear as a result of poor functioning of the cells that line the stomach, causing abnormal cell growth (neoplasia). This type of cancer, which originates in the secretory glands, is called adenocarcinoma and is the most common stomach tumor. It affects men over 50 years of age more.

Causes of stomach cancer

Factors that influence the appearance of the disease

This type of cancer occurs due to an abnormality in the stomach cells that reproduce rapidly in an incorrect way. These affected cells undergo a mutation and do not die. The accumulation of these cells ends up forming tumors.

Although the exact cause of this cancer has not been determined, a series of factors that influence its appearance have been identified:

– Gastroesophageal reflux.

– Smoking.

– Obesity

– Infection by ‘Helicobacter pylori’.

– Suffer from chronic gastritis.

– Have gastric polyps.

– Previous gastric surgery.

– Have pernicious anemia.

– Follow a diet in which there is an abundance of smoked foods and a lot of salt and few fruits and vegetables are consumed.

– Family history.

– Genetic mutation of the cadherin molecules that are responsible for cell adhesion.

Some types of stomach cancer are:

– Adenocarcinoma. Tumor of the mucosal secretory glands.

– Lymphoma. Tumors of the immune system that sometimes appear in the stomach wall.

– Gastrointestinal stromal tumors. It originates in the interstitial cells of Cajal that are in the wall of the stomach.

– Carcinoid tumors. You start in the hormone-producing cells of the stomach.

– Squamous cell carcinoma.

– Small cell carcinoma.

– Leiomyosarcoma. Aggressive soft tissue sarcoma. It is rare.

Symptoms of stomach cancer

Dizziness and tiredness

The symptoms can be confused with other less serious pathologies, so the diagnosis can sometimes be delayed. The most frequent signs of this disease are: a continued feeling of tiredness and dizziness that causes nausea and vomiting. Heartburn and a feeling of satiety also appear despite not eating a large amount of food. Tachycardia, anemia, paleness, and shortness of breath may be signs in addition to stomach swelling.

Stomach cancer diagnosis

Endoscopy

The doctor uses various tests and analyses. The first measure will probably consist of an endoscopy, which consists of inserting a tube with a camera down the throat and reaching the stomach to observe possible anomalies and extract a tissue sample. In parallel, blood samples are analyzed for carcinogenic markers, determining the embryonic carcinogen antigen, Ca 19-9 and Ca 125, although they are not reliable in an initial phase. to diagnose the disease; and urine. Other tests may include abdominal ultrasound, endoscopy, contrast radiography or computed tomography (CT).

Doctors usually use a classification from I to IV in Roman numerals to establish the degree of involvement, with phase I being the least affected and phase IV being the one in which other organs are affected.

Stomach cancer treatment and medication

Treatment depends on many factors

To determine which treatment is appropriate, various factors must be weighed, such as the type of cancer, what stage it is in, and the patient’s general state of health must also be taken into account to know if a more or less aggressive treatment can be performed. . There are several techniques that are used. The first is usually surgery to remove the cancerous tumors detected. Chemotherapy sessions are then performed that affect the affected area or the entire body depending on the diagnosis. The use of radiotherapy is also common.

Stomach cancer prevention

Don’t smoke and watch your diet

There is no preventive method that guarantees that the disease will not develop, but it is advisable not to fall into the risk factors. It is important not to smoke, limit salt consumption and increase the presence of fruits and vegetables in the diet.