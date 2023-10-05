Of Vera Martinella

Piedmont, Veneto and Campania are the only ones to have activated a diagnostic therapeutic care path, while it is crucial to be treated in a specialized center with experienced surgeons and various experts who discuss the individual case

Persistent abdominal pain, weight loss without obvious causenausea, loss of appetite, a general feeling of weakness and tiredness, blood in the stool or diarrhoea. Symptoms often underestimated or confused with those of other pathologies, but what for 78 thousand Italians every year they herald the discovery of a gastro-intestinal tumor. There are many new cases diagnosed every year in our country colorectal, stomach, pancreatic or biliary tract cancer. Diseases which, on the one hand, are too often identified late, when they are now in an advanced stage, more difficult to treat and less likely to cure, on the other hand they can largely be prevented with correct lifestyles. And how important they are to be treated in reference centres, where experienced specialists work and discuss in multidisciplinary groups.

Stomach, only three Regions have specific paths Unfortunately for, in particular for stomach cancer, there are only three Regions that have activated a diagnostic therapeutic care path (PDTA): Piedmont, Veneto and Campania. While in the rest of the Peninsula there are only a few high-volume oncology centers (which sees and operates many cases, ed) without being codified at regional level. Dedicated routes must be activated immediately and made operational throughout Italy improve care for patients affected by a disease with a particularly poor prognosis and, for some types of cancer, especially of the upper digestive tract, it is essential that there are minimum volume levels below which patients must be referred to reference centers. the appeal launched by Claudia Santangelo, president of the association Living without a stomach after cancer: you can! which, together with Europa Colon Italia and Digestive Cancers Europe, recently promoted a meeting in the Senate.

Specialized hospitals For those suffering from gastric cancer It is crucial to seek treatment in a specialized centrewhere the various doctors compare themselves with each other in order to choose the most suitable therapies in the individual case, because this increases the chances of surviving and living better. But this does not happen uniformly throughout Italy: the Pdta (diagnostic therapeutic care pathways) and the oncology networks they are, in practice, what is needed for a patient, in any part of the country, to be able to access the most trained specialists in this form of cancer and the most effective therapies, without wasting precious time. Without going too far from your home: one reference center for each region would be enough. Surgery alone is the most important treatment for most cases of localized stomach cancer," he explains Riccardo Rosatidirector of Gastroenterological Surgery and of the Week Surgery Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan – but a fundamental therapeutic moment, together with preoperative chemotherapy, also in locally advanced and, today, also oligometastatic carcinoma, i.e. with a burden of metastatic disease very limited. The indications and type of treatment depend on the characteristics of the neoplasm and vary depending on the stage of the tumor. a very complex disease to deal with and it is essential to have a real multidisciplinary approach.

Cases on the rise The lack of awareness towards some gastro-intestinal neoplasms is worrying – he underlines Claudia Santangelo —. The colorectal cancer the second most widespread in Italy (increasing among young people, above the age of 50) and screening programs are active which present participation rates which are not yet satisfactory, although in recent years there has been a marked improvement which is reflected in a of tumors often diagnosed at an early stage. Stomach cancer, however, is still mistakenly considered a rare disease and general practitioners in many cases require further diagnostic investigations such as gastroscopy only late. In reality, cases are growing and overall patients in Italy amount to more than 82 thousand. urgent support them in the difficult experience of the disease, but also to protect their right to health: for example, we have been asking for some time that food for special medical purposes be included in the essential levels of assistance. They are supplements that must necessarily be taken by those who are preparing for chemotherapy, before surgery or who have just undergone one. At the moment these products are still completely paid for by the patientsbut they represent a fundamental aid for the nutrition of people who have undergone a gastrectomy, because capable of allowing a balanced and correct intake of nutrients even in the total or partial absence of the stomach.

Who risks more If the causes of gastric cancer are not yet completely clear, in fact, they have been discovered several risk factors: atrophic gastritis (an inflammation of the stomach), chronic Helicobacter pylori infection (responsible for ulcers and gastritis), overweight and obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, diet poor in fruit and vegetables, excessive consumption of red meat, foods preserved with salt, nitrates and smoked foods. And then there are the hereditary-familial forms, which despite constituting 1% of all stomach tumors diagnosed in a year, are extremely relevant because they are due to gene mutations, very rare but extremely powerful, which can be inherited from patients' relatives and in some cases guide therapies. These are aggressive tumors, the most common hereditary form is related to mutations in the CDH1 gene.

New drugs The numbers demonstrate the important progress made in the treatment of stomach cancer, of which approximately 14 thousand Italians every year: Mortality has started to decline and in recent years they have arrived new drugs dedicated to patients with cancer already in an advanced stage. Thanks to the progress made with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the survival of patients is extended: Gastric cancer is a very aggressive neoplasm with five-year survival rates of just over 30%. — he concludes Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) —. The poor prognosis due to late diagnoses andhigh relapse rate even after radical surgery. In the last ten years we have for had marked improvements. They have also been introduced in metastatic disease new drugs which, together with supportive therapies, are offering better prospects and quality of life to patients.