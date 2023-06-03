The veto of Turkey and Hungary is the last obstacle for the Scandinavian country to be part of the North Atlantic Treaty, since it abandoned its historic status of neutrality last year to apply to join the organization. The visit of the NATO Secretary in Ankara is key to unlocking the discussions.

NATO lines up batteries towards a common objective for 29 of its 31 members: to persuade Hungary and Turkey, members of the Atlantic Alliance, to unlock Sweden’s entry into the bloc.

Since Finland and Sweden showed their interest in breaking their decades of neutrality in international conflicts, the approval was almost unanimous on the part of the members of the North Atlantic Treaty, since it is one of the essential requirements to have their membership.

However, Turkey drew two red lines to accept both Nordic countries: the first related to the extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish militia of the YPG People’s Protection Units refugees in these Nordic countries. The second is related to the changes in its arms embargo policies against Turkey and security in this area.

Both were indicated in the trilateral memorandum signed by the foreign representatives of Finland, Sweden and Turkey, at the NATO summit, in June 2022.

Despite this, Finland managed to circumvent its entry into the organization and on April 4, 2023 it became NATO’s 31st member.

Sweden, on the other hand, continues to face fierce opposition from Turkey, which accuses it of “Islamophobia” and “terrorism”, as well as “protecting” fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish militia from the YPG People’s Protection Units, considered terrorists by the Turkish government. Among other criticisms for allowing uncomfortable demonstrations and statements for the Turkish government.

In the case of Hungary, the obstacles are minor and are focused on the criticism of its rule of law made from Stockholm. The government of the conservative Viktor Orbán has maintained a ambiguity strategic: on the one hand, it publicly indicates that it supports accession, but from Parliament, with a majority from Orbán’s party, it has repeatedly delayed the discussion.

However, now it seems that there is a more favorable environment for Sweden, taking into account, for example, that one of the guests at the third inauguration of President Erdogan in Ankara was the NATO secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, who has announced in informal meetings that seeks to advance on this issue and ensure that the turbulent relations between Stockholm and Ankara, especially since Erdogan came to power, do not block the aspirations of most of the members of the treaty to have Sweden in the organization.

Thus, the meeting that President Erdogan is expected to hold with Secretary Stoltenberg could set a clear date for the entry of the Scandinavian country into the Treaty, after the removal of the greatest obstacle to Sweden’s entry. The Secretary’s aspiration is to achieve the approval of Ankara and Budapest before the NATO summit to be held next July in Vilnius, Lithuania.

