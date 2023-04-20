War Russia Ukraine, the Kremlin: “Kiev’s entry into NATO is an option we do not evaluate”

Today the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, presented himself in Kiev and has further shaken the already precarious balance between the two protagonists of the conflict. The intent of this unexpected surprise – according to the NATO secretary – “It is to pay homage to the fallen victims”, to fight what Ukraine calls a “war for democracy”. However, the United States is not just around the corner and certainly those who fill the role of Stoltenberg is not moving at all. The presence of him recalls in the subtext – without resorting to Pindaric conspiracies-a defiant message to Moscow which, in this case exactly according to expectations, gives out.

Indeed, the response from the Kremlin she didn’t wait. The spokesman Dmitry Peskov in fact he declared to the press – as reported by the Russian agency Ria Novosti -: “TheUkraine’s accession to NATO would create a serious danger to Russiafor the security of our country”. This is Peskov’s “warning” when asked by journalists if the will to prevent Ukraine from joining the Atlantic Alliance is still one of the objectives. And on the possibility of evaluate perspectives about the participation of Kiev among the NATO member countries, Peskov ruled without leaving room for doubt: “No, the Kremlin does not evaluate the prospects”.

