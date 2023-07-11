Important turning point in the future of NATO. “I am happy to announce that President Erdogan has agreed to allow Sweden to join NATO as soon as possible.” This was stated by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the end of the trilateral meeting with the leaders of Sweden and Turkey.

“We were able to reconcile the concerns of Turkey and Sweden, now we have made progress in the agreed text on how to implement the fight against terrorism, work together as allies and ensure that the restrictions on arms exports from Stockholm to Ankara are removed,” Stoltenberg said.

“Today is a historic day. We have a clear commitment from Ankara to present Sweden’s ratification to the Parliament as soon as possible and to work towards ratification as soon as possible. But it is not my job to give timescales on how long it will take, we have to respect the timescales of the Turkish Parliament,” she added. Budapest now remains the other country to give the green light. “I think the Hungary problem will be solved,” she commented.

“It is not up to NATO to comment on Turkey’s EU entry process but Sweden has agreed, as an EU member, to support the reinvigoration of Ankara’s entry process”, Stoltenberg explained. Swedish premier Ulf Kristersson said he was “pleased that we have taken a big step forward towards the ratification of Sweden into NATO. For our part, we undertake to respect the memorandum signed in Madrid and we will undertake a new bilateral security collaboration to continue the fight against organized crime and terrorism”, he added, specifying that the bilateral collaboration will continue “at high levels” between the ministers of the two Villages.

The US president, Joe Biden, has expressed his appreciation for the agreement between Sweden and Turkey. “I welcome the statement released this evening by Turkey, Sweden and the Secretary General of NATO, on President Erdogan’s commitment to give the green light to Stockholm membership,” Biden wrote in a note, adding: “I am ready to collaborate with the Turkish president and his country to strengthen defense in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally.” The American president thanked Stoltenberg “for his firm leadership”.