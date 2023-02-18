Although Zelensky predicted this Friday that “the Russian Goliath will fall this year”, leaders at the Munich Conference such as the German chancellor believe that the war will be long. The NATO Secretary General is betting on continuing to give Ukraine everything necessary, warning that if Putin wins, the message he and other authoritarian leaders will receive is that they can get whatever they want. Efforts to achieve peace calls for the head of Chinese diplomacy, who urges Europe to think carefully about what to do to stop the war. And Jens Stoltenberg’s warning: “What happens today in Europe, can happen tomorrow in Asia. It is about global security and not regional security.” The US vice president recalls that one year after the invasion, kyiv is resisting and that the Alliance is stronger than ever. Maximum support to Ukraine also in bilateral meetings. According to the British Prime Minister, we must think about how to strengthen the country’s defense in the long term.-Editorial-









