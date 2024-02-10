Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

“Because Russia is gearing its entire economy towards war, we also have to do more for our security”: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

NATO Secretary General urges EU member states to increase arms and ammunition production. He warns of a potentially protracted confrontation with Russia.

Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned of a conflict with Russia that will last for years. The 64-year-old called on the member countries of the military alliance to be vigilant and urged that the necessary preparations be made. “NATO is not looking for war with Russia,” Stoltenberg emphasized to the World on Sunday. “But we must prepare for a confrontation that could last decades.”

Stoltenberg warns about Putin’s Russia – “we have to do more for our security”

Stoltenberg warned that a successful Russian intervention in Ukraine could threaten other countries. That's why NATO allies need to expand their arms industry more quickly. “We need to restore and expand our industrial base more quickly so that we can increase deliveries to Ukraine and replenish our own stocks,” Stoltenberg continued. The NATO Secretary General warned that Vladimir Putin was preparing Russia's economy for a long war. “With Russia gearing its entire economy towards war, we must do more to ensure our security.”

After victory in the Ukraine war – Heusgen believes a Russian attack on NATO is conceivable

Similar to Stoltenberg, the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, also expressed concern about Putin's Russia. Heusgen believes a Russian attack on NATO territory is possible. However, this only happens in the event of Kiev's defeat Ukraine waras he told the in an interview Rhenish Post communicates. Heusgen emphasized that Putin was pursuing the goal of establishing a Greater Russia within the framework of the former Soviet Union and expanding his rule “like a tsar.”

“If Putin does not lose the war in Ukraine, we must expect that he will also reach out to Moldova or the Baltic states.” Heusgen warned against further aggressive actions by Russia after a potential victory in Ukraine and called for increased support Ukraine to defend it against Russian aggression.

Christoph Heusgen, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The Siko boss avoided speculation about Putin's actual intentions, but underlined the urgency of providing Ukraine with the necessary military support to repel Russian attackers. “But we must do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine gets the weapons and military aid it needs to successfully defend itself against the Russian aggressors and drive them out of its territory.”

Putin in an interview with Carlson: No territorial claims on Poland or Latvia

In an interview with US presenter Tucker Carlson emphasized Wladimir Putinthat Russia has no territorial claims against Poland or the Baltic state of Latvia. Putin declared that a Russian invasion of these NATO countries was “absolutely impossible” unless Poland attacked Russia.

These statements were viewed with skepticism by the President of the Polish Parliament, Szymon Holownia in Warsaw. Holownia warned in Warsaw not to believe Putin's appeasing statements. (dpa/jek)