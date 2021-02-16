BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned Germany and the other alliance states not to underestimate the desire of the new US President Joe Biden for higher defense spending. “The European states increased defense spending during Trump’s presidency and shouldn’t stop now. That would be the wrong message,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung “(Wednesday). The new US administration will also focus on higher defense spending by its allies.

Stoltenberg recalled that the goal of the NATO states to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product annually on defense was decided in 2014 “when Joe Biden was Vice President”. The reasons were a more aggressive Russia, the annexation of Crimea and increasingly brutal forms of terrorism with the terrorist militia Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. “These threats have not disappeared and more and more dangerous cyberattacks are emerging,” he said.

This Wednesday, Stoltenberg will chair the first meeting of defense ministers since Biden’s inauguration. For the USA, the new Pentagon boss Lloyd Austin is expected in the video conference./aha/DP/fba