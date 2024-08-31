”Ukraine had full right to launch its surprise offensive in Russia’s border region of Kursk as an act of self-defense.” NATO, through the words of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, approves the attack that Ukraine conducted three weeks ago across the border with Russia, bringing men and equipment into the Kursk region.

Kiev’s armed forces, which have employed about 10,000 men in the operations, claim control of over 1,200 square kilometers and about a hundred settlements. In recent days, actions have also intensified toward the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Kursk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said that the goal of the offensive is to create a buffer zone that would prevent Russia from striking the Sumy region with missiles and drones.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself. And according to international law, this right does not stop at the border,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with Die Welt. “Russian soldiers, tanks and bases there (in Kursk, ed.) are legitimate targets according to international law,” he added. Stoltenberg then explained that Ukraine “did not share its plans” with NATO and that the military alliance “had no role” in the operation.

“Ukraine did not advance its plans for Kursk to NATO”the Norwegian said. “Like any military operation, this one also carries risks. But it is up to Ukraine to decide how to defend itself,” he added. Stoltenberg’s words will not change Russia’s position, which is convinced that the Ukrainian offensive is supported by NATO. The attack on Kursk is only one side of the war, which has been going on for over 900 days. Fighting continues in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces continue to advance: at the center of the clashes in recent weeks, the logistics hub of Pokrovsk, which allows them to control important railway routes.

Crosetto: “Russia alone would not have held up”

“If Russia had been alone, it would not have been able to withstand the challenge in Ukraine. Russia has held up and is holding up, not only because of its own production capacity and how adequate it is, but also because of the help that Iran, China and Korea have given and are giving it.” This was stated by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, speaking at the Globsec Forum, underway in Prague, also underlining the Russian ability to “influence public opinion, to try to poison democracies – he said – This is what both China and Russia are doing, for example, in Africa.”

Not only that. “There is a daily war over raw materials, all from China, as well as reserves – Crosetto recalled – And why is Africa so interesting to China and Russia? Because they are the largest future basins of these precious materials, as will be the ocean floors. There is a war, beyond the one we see, much more long-term that is being fought and that we as Europe and as NATO must fight because, even if it seems far away, it is part of the war because it affects supply chains and therefore industrial production. There is a hybrid war that is being fought and in this too, going beyond the weapons of war, we must have a future strategy”.