“Ukraine can win this war” against Russia. This was stated by NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, underlining that “the Ukrainians are courageously defending their homeland”. “To help them do this, the Allies are committed and have provided security assistance to Ukraine worth billions of dollars,” Stoltenberg said at the end of the informal NATO meeting in Berlin.

The Russian offensive in Ukraine is failing and operations in the Donbass region are blocked. “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow predicted. They failed to take Kiev. They are withdrawing from Kharkiv and their big offensive in the Donbass has stopped,” she said.

On the entry into NATO of Finland and Sweden, on which Turkey has expressed reservations “,” I am confident that we will be able to find common ground “, he highlighted. At the Madrid summit in late June, he anticipated, they will be taken” important decisions to strengthen the deterrence and defense of the Atlantic Alliance “.