On October 1, Stoltenberg will step down as NATO Secretary General. He already has a new job in sight. © Stephanie Scarbrough/AP/dpa

After the February conference, Christoph Heusgen will step down as head of the Munich Security Conference. He is to be given a prominent successor.

Berlin – The outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to replace Christoph Heusgen as head of the Munich Security Conference next year. Corresponding reports from the news portal “Politico” and the editorial network of Germany (RND) were confirmed to the German Press Agency by several sources.

Stoltenberg will hand over his post as NATO Secretary General to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on October 1 after ten years. Heusgen, a former top diplomat and long-time adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), only took over the chairmanship of the security conference from Wolfgang Ischinger in 2022. dpa