Stoltenberg summed up his 10-year tenure as NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg summed up his 10-year tenure as head of the North Atlantic Alliance. His article was published on website organizations.

“This past decade has undoubtedly been the most transformative for NATO since the Cold War. We have strengthened our defenses by stationing tens of thousands of combat-ready NATO troops on our eastern flank for the first time in our history. We now have half a million soldiers on high alert across the alliance,” he said.

Stoltenberg stressed that alliance member countries have significantly increased their defense investments, and the number of allies spending at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense has grown from three in 2014 to 23 in 2024.