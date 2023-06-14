Stoltenberg: NATO expects that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will allow Kyiv to strengthen its positions

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will allow Kyiv to strengthen its position for future negotiations. He spoke about this on June 13 following talks in the United States with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, writes RIA News.

“The Ukrainians have launched an offensive, they are advancing, strengthening their positions,” the Secretary General of the alliance emphasized.

According to Stoltenberg, “the more territories the Ukrainians can return, the stronger their positions at the negotiating table will be.”

Earlier, the former Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the North Atlantic Alliance in Europe, Richard Shirreff, said that NATO would not be able to resist Russia in a possible conflict. He also recalled that in 2022, at the summit in Madrid, Stoltenberg announced that NATO would increase the number of high-readiness forces to 300 thousand people, but this simply did not happen.