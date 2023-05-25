Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

The Danish Prime Minister receives an invitation to a meeting with Joe Biden. Is it about the successor to NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg?

Brussels – The timing seems extremely unfavorable, but in the middle Ukraine war the defense alliance of the western world loses its boss: Jens Stoltenberg resigns as NatoSecretary-General to become head of Norway’s central bank instead. Speculations have been running hot since Stoltenberg’s departure became known: who will be his successor – or his successor?

A visit to the White House now makes you sit up and take notice. US President Joe Biden receives according to one US Government Notice on 5 June Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The two will review their efforts to “strengthen transatlantic security” and discuss “unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” the statement said.

Meeting with Joe Biden fuels speculation about NATO successor

So could Frederiksen become Jens Stoltenberg’s successor? According to a report by the magazine political the Dane turns out to be a “serious contender for the leadership of NATO”. The report quotes two European diplomats who classified Frederiksen as a “serious candidate” but wished to remain anonymous. “It is indeed being seriously considered by a number of larger allies,” one of them is quoted as saying.

However, Mette Frederiksen himself denied it, according to a report in the Danish newspaper politics Rumors that she is aiming for the post of head of NATO: “I have no application for any other job than the post of prime minister in Denmark,” emphasized the 45-year-old in view of her trip to the USA. “I was invited to visit President Biden and I’m looking forward to it.” Among other things, she wanted to talk to him about the Ukraine war and the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

NATO seeks successor to Stoltenberg – US President must agree

Traditionally, someone from Europe takes the lead in the transatlantic defense alliance, but the US has to give its consent first. In the past few months have been traded several names. For example, British ex-heads of state Theresa May and Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis.

The CDU politician and ex-NATO employee Roderich Kiesewetter pleaded in an interview Merkur.de for an Eastern European politician at the head of NATO, favoring the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. On the other hand, he does not see EU Council President Ursula von der Leyen, who has also been traded as NATO head, as suitable.

Mette Frederiksen as head of NATO? What speaks for and against them

The Danish head of state, on the other hand, seems to meet several important requirements for the office of NATO chief – but there are also points that speak against her:

Plus point: Frederiksen is a woman. Since all previous NATO Secretaries General have been men, there are efforts this time appointing a woman.

Since all previous NATO Secretaries General have been men, there are efforts this time appointing a woman. Plus point: Frederiksen is head of government. A person of political clout and government experience is wanted for the post.

A person of political clout and government experience is wanted for the post. Plus point: Frederiksen’s positioning in the Ukraine war. The Dane represents a middle ground between countries like Germany on the one hand, which was struggling with the so-called turning point, and Eastern European countries on the other hand, which are very combative because of their acute threat to Russia. One of the political The diplomats quoted emphasized that the Dane behaved “rather solidly” in the course of the Ukraine war.

The Dane represents a middle ground between countries like Germany on the one hand, which was struggling with the so-called turning point, and Eastern European countries on the other hand, which are very combative because of their acute threat to Russia. One of the political The diplomats quoted emphasized that the Dane behaved “rather solidly” in the course of the Ukraine war. Cons: Frederiksen is from Denmark. The country only held the post of NATO chief a few years ago: Danish ex-Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen was NATO Secretary General from 2009 to 2014

The country only held the post of NATO chief a few years ago: Danish ex-Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen was NATO Secretary General from 2009 to 2014 Cons: Denmark is lagging behind on NATO spending. In 2022, the country spent around 1.38% of its gross domestic product on defense, falling short of the 2% target to which member states have committed. However, some other countries – including Germany – do not meet the obligation either.

Stoltenberg’s term as NATO Secretary General was last extended because of the Ukraine war, but it expires at the end of September. In February, he dismissed reports of a possible further extension of his term. The Norwegian has headed the alliance since the end of 2014.

The coalition’s 30 member states usually agree behind the scenes on who will lead the organization. An American is usually the military commander-in-chief, while the Secretary General comes from the ranks of the other, mostly European, member states. (smu with material from dpa)