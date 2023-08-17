NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenbergreiterated this Thursday that the Alliance’s position on the war in Ukraine and the territorial integrity of this country has not changed and assured that the path to peace is military support.

Stoltenberg’s chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, had hinted on Tuesday in a debate in a political forum in Norway that a possible solution to the conflict was for Ukraine to “cede” territory in exchange for joining NATO.

Jenssen himself rectified those statements a day later, considering them an “error” and stating that he “should not have done them”, while a NATO spokesman told EFE in Brussels that the Alliance’s position is “clear” and that it supports “the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of that country.

“It is Ukraine and only Ukraine that can decide when the conditions for a negotiation are in place and that can decide at a negotiating table what is an acceptable solution. Our task is to support them,” Stoltenberg said today in the week of Arendal, the the same political forum in which Jenssen, a Norwegian like him, had spoken two days before.

Stoltenberg argued that to achieve a “lasting and just” peace, the path is “without any doubt” military support for the regime of Volodimir Zelensky.

Kiev, for its part, had yesterday considered Jenssen’s initial suggestion “unacceptable” and criticized that a NATO representative is supporting “a narrative of a territorial cession” that “supports Russia’s positions,” according to the ministry spokesman. of Ukrainian Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, in statements collected by the Ukrinform agency.

EFE