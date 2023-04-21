Jen Stoltenberg is inclined to send fighter jets to Ukraine: “The priority is for it to establish itself as a sovereign and independent nation”

The General Secretariat of NATO Stoltenberg, according to reports by Dpa, he has every intention of continuing the discussion on thesending weapons – hunting in particular – in aid of theUkraine. This is what the NATO secretary says after theThursday’s meeting with Zelensky, who pointed out how much his country needs more weapons, including fighters and air defense systems. Stoltenberg agrees to “accommodate” Kiev’s requests, reiterating on the sidelines of the Ramstein group meeting that: “The most important thing now is that Ukraine wins”, this is NATO’s main focus now, to give military support against Moscow’s interference.

Secretary Stoltenberg on Ukraine’s entry into NATO: “Yes, but calmly…”

Among Stoltenberg’s statements, as Spiegel also reports, there was no lack of reference to the trial of accession of the country headed by Zelenskywhich could be summarized with “Yes, with reservations”. If on the one hand, in fact, the NATO secretariat reassures that all the members of the Alliance are in agreement on the entry of Ukraine, on the other, however, it clarifies the necessary precondition for which it can be fulfilled, i.e. to win against Moscow, “because if the ‘Ukraine does not establish itself as a sovereign and independent nation in Europe, so there is no point in discussing membership.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

