NATO does not consider itself a participant in the conflict with Russia, but will continue to supply Kyiv with increasingly sophisticated equipment and weapons. This was stated on February 14 at a press conference in Brussels by the Secretary General of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, upon arrival at a meeting of the defense ministers of the countries of the alliance.

“Neither NATO nor its allies are part of the conflict. We provide support to Ukraine, which is defending itself,” said the Secretary General of the military bloc.

The NATO Secretary General drew attention to the fact that the types of Western weapons supplied to Kyiv changed, as did the course of the conflict. Ukraine is currently receiving heavy weapons from Western countries, he added.

Speaking about possible deliveries of military aircraft to Ukraine, Stoltenberg added that discussions are ongoing. However, the issue is not urgent.

“It is urgently necessary to supply what has already been promised: armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles … And also make sure that there is ammunition for the systems already delivered,” he specified.

The day before, he told reporters that the year of the conflict in Ukraine has not fundamentally changed NATO, because the military alliance has been preparing for it since 2014. Since that time, the bloc has increased the number of reaction forces, the number of military exercises, and increased defense spending for the first time in many years.

The stage of the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a “logistics war”, so it is necessary to send military equipment and ammunition to the Ukrainian army as soon as possible, Stoltenberg concluded.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western supplies to Kyiv and pointed out that they could lead to a serious escalation of the conflict.

Earlier, on February 1, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed confidence that the statements about the supply of fighter jets by the EU countries to Kiev would increase the “irrepressible appetite of the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky” and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.