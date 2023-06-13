NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg promised to discuss Ukraine’s entry into NATO after its victory

Until Ukraine wins the conflict with Russia, its NATO membership is out of the question, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. Quote leads TASS.

“Because only a sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine can become a member of NATO,” he explained, promising that the alliance would still support Kyiv for as long as it takes.

Earlier, at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish leader Andrzej Duda, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested developing a concept of security guarantees for Ukraine. In addition, politicians discussed a plan of action for Kyiv to ensure its entry into NATO.