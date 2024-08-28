Stoltenberg on NATO: “They are stepping up aid to Kiev”. Moscow bans entry to 92 Americans

Stoltenberg: “Allies step up military aid to Kiev”

“Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. But Ukraine’s ability to maintain its defenses requires more supplies and more support: in the wake of the latest Russian assault, Allies reiterated today that they are stepping up military aid to Ukraine“. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the end of the NATO-Ukraine Council, organized at the request of Kiev.

“Ukraine – he added – continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. We must continue to supply Ukraine with the equipment and ammunition needed to defend itself from the Russian invasion.. This is vital to Ukraine’s ability to continue to fight.” Since the start of the full-blown Russian invasion, allies have made unprecedented contributions to Ukraine’s defenses. At the NATO summit in July, several allies announced they would send Ukraine additional strategic air defense systems, including more Patriot batteries. The allies also agreed that together they will provide at least 40 billion euros in security assistance over the next year.The allies also agreed to coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine, with a new NATO command to take over these tasks and set to become operational in September.

Moscow Bans Entry to 92 Americans, Including Reporters

Russia has decided to ban entry into the country to 92 American citizens, including some gjournalists from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times: this was reported by Tass, citing the Moscow Foreign Ministry.