Stoltenberg in Kiev | NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO

Friday, April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023
Foreign countries|Stoltenberg in Kyiv

In the photos published by the Ukrainian media, Stoltenberg visits the memorial to the fallen soldiers in the center of Kyiv.

Military alliance Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine, reports the country’s media. The visit was not announced in advance, as is usually not the case with the visits of prominent persons to the country.

This is Stoltenberg’s first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February last year.

In the photos published by the Ukrainian media and international photo agencies, Stoltenberg visits the monument to the fallen soldiers in the center of Kyiv. He also met the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Stoltenberg’s visit was not announced in advance. Picture: GLEB GARANICH / Reuters

Zelenskyi called on the press conference organized in connection with the meeting to promote his country’s NATO membership. According to Stoltenberg, the plan for advancing Ukraine’s membership is to be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Stoltenberg invited Zelensky earlier this month to the summer summit.

“Ukraine has the right to a place in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO,” Stoltenberg said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Stoltenberg visited the memorial to the fallen soldiers in the center of Kyiv on Thursday. Picture: GLEB GARANICH / Reuters

Stoltenberg also assured that NATO will support Ukraine “today, tomorrow and as long as needed”.

Zelenskyi also urged to ensure that the NATO countries would provide Ukraine with sufficiently robust armaments.

NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyi met on Thursday in Kyiv. Picture: Press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

