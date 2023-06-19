NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has increased pressure on Germany to spend more on defence. During a visit to Berlin on Monday, where Stoltenberg met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), he did not directly call on the federal government to spend more than two percent of economic output on defense. However, during a joint appearance with the Chancellor, Stoltenberg repeatedly pointed out that many NATO members, like him, see the two percent as the lower limit. “I said two percent should be the minimum. In the future, we will have to go further above these two percent,” said Stoltenberg. Two percent is “not an upper limit, but a minimum contribution”.

Scholz did not respond to the demands for a higher contribution, but reiterated that Germany would raise the two percent. The chancellor also maintained that this should be done on average over several years. “We have made an ambitious expansion of our defense efforts.” He “assumes that we will reach two percent with the funds from the budget and the funds that come from the special fund,” said Scholz.

No formal invitation to Ukraine

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) publicly buried hopes at the weekend of increasing the defense budget for the coming year independently of the special fund. He had previously called for an increase of ten billion euros. In the current year, the defense budget is around 50 billion euros.

Scholz and Stoltenberg made it clear that the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July would not invite Ukraine to join either. “There will be no formal invitation, but we will talk about how to bring Ukraine closer to NATO,” the Secretary General said. Scholz recalled the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, at which the alliance had welcomed the membership applications from Ukraine and Georgia in principle, but membership was postponed. This decision guides him “unchanged”.

When asked whether, contrary to previous plans, he was aiming for another term as NATO Secretary General, Stoltenberg answered evasively. He will fulfill his term of office, which will last until autumn.