NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Ukraine is “gradually gaining ground” against Russian troops, despite not advancing “as much” as expected due to the difficulties they are encountering in the defense lines of Russia. the invaders, heavily mined. This was stated by the Norwegian politician in Brussels, during a joint session of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Security and Defense Subcommittee of the European Parliament.

“The Ukrainians decided to launch the offensive because they are going to liberate the country and they are making progress. Perhaps not as much as we expected, but they are gaining about 100 meters a day, ”Stoltenberg maintained during the audience with the MEPs, in which he reiterated the importance of his continuing European support as up to now. “Our support has allowed the Ukrainians to launch the counteroffensive (…) Nobody said that this was going to be easy, it was clear that the offensive was going to be difficult and tough,” he stressed.

The Alliance Secretary General has indicated that the Russians have prepared multiple layers of defensive lines, trenches, obstacles for tanks and “enormous amounts of mines.” “Hardly ever in history have we seen more mines on the battlefield than we see in Ukraine today. So it is obvious that this was going to be difficult, ”he insisted.

Stoltenberg has also answered questions from MEPs about the latest controversy between Ukraine and Romania, just days after the Romanian Ministry of Defense stated that parts “that could be from a Russian drone” are being studied on its territory. According to the NATO Secretary General, they are still “waiting for the result of the ongoing investigation.” Regardless of his conclusion, “there is no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia,” he added. Of course, Stoltenberg has noted that this case demonstrates, once again, “the risk of incidents and accidents” when the fighting takes place so close to the Alliance’s borders.

The Ukrainian government said on Monday that it has “photographic evidence” showing that an Iranian-made Shahed drone crashed on Romanian territory, in the region closest to the Danube river. Something that was refuted by the Government of Romania. Hence, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, urged the Romanian authorities to “draw their own final conclusions.”

As a result of the incident, the Atlantic Alliance has increased surveillance on its borders and has increased its military presence on its eastern flank, explained Stoltenberg, who has also expressed his support for the Kiev forces. “Supporting Ukraine is not an option; it is a necessity to guarantee that we preserve peace for our members and for our countries”, he pointed out, while stressing to MEPs the importance of continuing this support.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks through farmland being cleared of unexploded ordnance in Yahidne, Ukraine, on Thursday. POOL (via REUTERS)

New round of US aid

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, has announced this Thursday 84 million euros for the removal of mines during his visit to the Ukrainian province of Chernigov, in the north of the country. “We admire what you are doing,” he said, addressing a demining group equipped with vests from the Swiss Foundation for Mine Clearance (FSD).

The amount is part of the package of 1,000 million dollars (more than 930 million euros) announced this Wednesday after Blinken’s meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski. Along with the money for law enforcement, the US will send an additional $192 million in “humanitarian assistance.” The aid is added to those announced Wednesday by the Pentagon, including rounds of depleted uranium anti-tank ammunition, a decision criticized by various NGOs, such as the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons. The United States has so far supplied more than 105 billion euros to Ukraine, most of it in the form of military hardware.

Blinken also remarked in his meeting with Zelenski that “the advances [de la ofensiva ucrania] They are very, very hopeful.” The words of the head of US diplomacy come after senior officials of the Biden administration, through The New York Times and the washington post, warned that the Pentagon sees errors in the Ukrainian strategy, especially in the fact that, according to these sources, all the meat is not being put into the Zaporizhia spit to minimize casualties and to ensure the protection of less important sectors of the front .

The Washington Post He even published information from the Pentagon that assumed that the Ukrainian troops would not reach their most relevant objective in the counteroffensive: the city of Melitopol. Liberating this city would allow Ukraine to cut off the Russian military corridor, which controls the Azov Sea under occupation, half of the Kherson province, and which supplies resources to the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia. Ukrainian troops are almost 70 kilometers from Melitopol.

