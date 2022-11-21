The opportunity for a meaningful dialogue with the Russian Federation is currently excluded. This was announced on November 21 by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“As long as Russia continues to behave as it is now, especially with respect to Ukraine, there is no opportunity for a meaningful dialogue,” he said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place in Madrid.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between the Russian Federation and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It followed from the documents that the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.

On February 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and NATO, in their responses to Russian proposals for security guarantees, ignored Moscow’s fundamental demands. The head of state clarified that the Russian Federation did not see an adequate response to three key demands: preventing NATO expansion, refusing to deploy strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and returning the bloc’s military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997.

On June 29, NATO officially named the Russian Federation as the main threat to its security.

On August 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Izvestia that speculating about the prospects for a strategic dialogue with the United States, especially when the Americans had interrupted it, was a thankless task. According to the diplomat, the very possibility of its resumption is far from obvious, given the recklessly aggressive policy that Washington is pursuing towards Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that NATO aims at confrontation. Thus, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the further expansion of the alliance would not bring greater security to Europe, NATO has an aggressive character.