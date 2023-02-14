NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Tuesday that “relentless efforts” were being made to ensure that Turkey and Hungary ratified “as soon as possible” the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, without excluding separate membership for the two countries.
The parliaments of all 30 NATO member states must ratify Finland and Sweden’s membership before joining the alliance. Only Turkey and Hungary did not ratify it. Turkey had hinted that it might give the green light to Finland’s bid to join the alliance without Sweden.
“It is not the ratification of the accession of Finland and Sweden at the same time that is the main issue, but the ratification of their full membership as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said before a meeting of NATO members.
He added, “I am confident that each of them will be full members, and we are making unremitting efforts to ratify their accession as soon as possible.”
#Stoltenberg #rule #Sweden #Finland #joining #NATO #separately
Leave a Reply