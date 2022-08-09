NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg denied the alliance’s guilt in provoking a military conflict in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answered the question of whether the North Atlantic Alliance is to blame for the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, writes Montenegrin newspaper Vijesti.

The journalist reminded the General Secretary: some politicians, public figures and spiritual leaders blame Western countries for provoking the conflict in Ukraine. Among them is Pope Francis, who admitted that NATO’s actions near the borders of Russia could push Moscow to conduct a special military operation.

Related materials:

The NATO Secretary General noted that the alliance has been striving for decades to improve relations with Moscow. “We established the Russia-NATO Council, agreed on the Russia-NATO Founding Act, and also called on Moscow to work together to strengthen security in the Euro-Atlantic region, but Russia refused to build more trust,” he said. Stoltenberg expressed regret over the severing of ties with the Kremlin.

He rejected the alliance’s guilt in provoking a military conflict in Ukraine. According to the NATO Secretary General, “For many years, Russia has used violence and intimidation.” “Russia bears full responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe. It must immediately cease hostilities and withdraw from Ukraine,” he stressed.

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Its goal is to protect people who are being abused and genocide in the Donbass, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.