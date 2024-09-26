Stoltenberg: NATO member countries have the right to make stupid decisions

Residents of NATO member countries have the “democratic right to make stupid decisions.” This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in conversation from the American private analytical organization CFR.

Stoltenberg was asked about elections in Alliance member countries whose winners oppose NATO.

“There are 32 countries in NATO. We have elections all the time. This is the democratic right to make stupid decisions,” the Secretary General replied.

He noted that, despite the election results, countries remain in the Alliance because of the hope for security under the wing of NATO.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that Russia and the United States could have discussed the issue of expanding the North Atlantic Alliance in the past, but “there has never been such an agreement.”