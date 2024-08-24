Businessman Dotcom condemns Stoltenberg’s words about Germany’s support for Kyiv

German businessman and former owner of the largest file-sharing service Megaupload Kim Dotcom criticized the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Germany is a “leader” in terms of military support for Ukraine. He wrote about this in social networks X.

“Germany supposedly demonstrates its leadership and is the largest European supporter of Ukraine. What a disgrace – Germany supports battalions of Nazis and Banderites. Has the past really taught us nothing?” he was indignant.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that the US had run out of ammunition due to military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and other allies.

In turn, Bloomberg reported that some NATO countries are slow to increase the pace of military aid to Ukraine. It is noted that the pace of deliveries is so far behind that they will not be completed by autumn. First of all, this concerns long-range weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that Germany’s betrayal, which continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, will not go unpunished. Berlin has committed “betrayal and meanness that will not go unpunished,” Maria Zakharova lamented.