The risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is incomparable with the danger that could arise in the event of a Russian victory. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, writes TASS.

This was stated by the head of the North Atlantic Alliance during a speech at a security conference in Munich.

“Many are wondering if military assistance to Ukraine carries the risk of escalating the conflict. I can say that there are no risk-free options. But the risk of victory [президента России Владимира] Putin is much higher,” Stoltenberg said.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, on the air of the Big Game program on Channel One, announced the unrestrained escalation in Ukraine, provoked by the United States and other countries. He stressed that in Ukraine there is “an unbridled increase in rates from Washington and a number of other capitals.”