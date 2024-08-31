NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive on the Kursk region legal

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive on the Kursk region is legal. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed this opinion, the publication writes World at Sunntag.

The Secretary General linked the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Kyiv’s right to self-defense. Stoltenberg left it up to the Ukrainian side to decide “how to defend itself.”

“And according to international law, this right is not limited by borders [с Россией]”,” he clarified.

According to the publication, the alliance for the first time declares its approval of the Ukrainian military’s invasion of the Kursk region. In turn, Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine had not discussed its plans to attack the Russian region with NATO in advance.

Earlier, former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces found themselves in a hopeless situation in the Kursk region. According to him, less than half of the troops that initially entered the Kursk region remained alive.

Retired US intelligence officer Scott Ritter previously reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region had lost expensive equipment from the West. According to him, Ukraine spent billions of dollars to acquire this equipment, and in the end it “disappeared”.