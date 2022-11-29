NATO recognizes Ukraine’s desire to join the alliance, but its top priority is military support for Kyiv. This was stated on Tuesday, November 29, by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the first day of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the organization.

“We are discussing how to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine and help the country move towards NATO membership. We confirmed our decision from 2008. We showed that our doors are open by inviting Sweden and Finland, North Macedonia and Montenegro. But the main focus now is to provide urgent assistance to Ukraine so that it can defend itself and fix its energy infrastructure,” he said.

In addition, Stoltenberg said that NATO considers the only way to peace in Ukraine is the constant supply of weapons to Kyiv.

“Paradoxically, the only way to long-term peace in Ukraine is to continue military supplies,” Stoltenberg said.

For NATO, he said, long-term peace in Ukraine is possible only “if Russia does not achieve victory.”

Prior to this, on November 27, Stoltenberg noted that military and financial support for Ukraine is costly for Westerners, but support for Kyiv needs to be increased. The NATO Secretary General made a special mention of Germany, praising it for supplying weapons to the Ukrainian side.

Meanwhile, China’s Global Times (Huanqiu Shibao) reported on Tuesday that NATO’s European members may cut aid and arms supplies to Ukraine because of their own attrition. As noted in the article, due to the fact that Europe is facing a difficult winter due to the energy crisis, the leaders of European countries do not want to exacerbate the current problem, as this may further affect their voter support in the elections.

On November 28, Polish Ambassador to NATO Tomasz Shatkowski said that against the backdrop of assistance to Ukraine, the warehouses of military equipment of the countries of the alliance began to empty. According to him, recently the NATO countries have reduced their activity in the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army will become a legitimate target for Russia.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.