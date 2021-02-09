The North Atlantic Alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea in response to Russia’s actions, reports RIA News, referring to the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal.

According to him, in the region “after the illegal annexation of Crimea”, in particular, there was a strengthening of the Russian fleet.

Speaking about the presence of NATO in the Black Sea, Stoltenberg noted that in the last three weeks alone there were three US Navy ships in its waters, including as part of exercises with the Ukrainian fleet.

The Alliance Secretary General emphasized that NATO attaches strategic importance to this region.

Earlier it was reported that due to the increased activity of NATO near the Russian borders, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the first time in 30 years refused to participate in the OSCE seminar on military doctrines.

Recall that Crimea became part of the Russian Federation in 2014 after a referendum held there. The Ukrainian authorities still regard the peninsula as their own, but temporarily occupied territory. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the question of the ownership of Crimea is finally closed.