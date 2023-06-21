Stoltenberg explained the slow counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the terrain and Russian defense

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the reasons for the slow counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it informs Tagesspiegel.

“The terrain is difficult, and the Russian army has established strong defensive positions, including minefields and anti-tank barriers. Moving forward is not easy,” explained the head of the alliance.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the progress of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was slower than previously expected. He also said that the Russian Armed Forces had mined 200,000 square kilometers of territory. “With all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield as we see fit,” the president added.