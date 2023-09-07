Vladimir Putin was wrong, politically and militarily. He miscalculated him, even before starting his military campaign in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltemberg rewinds the tape of recent history to recount the genesis of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and directly attack the Russian president. The latter had demanded that the Atlantic Alliance not expand further, “a further expansion of NATO was the pre-condition for not invading Ukraine”, he explained in a hearing in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. A warning contained in an attempt to negotiate with the Western bloc, complete with a “draft agreement that he sent us in autumn 2021” for a commitment put on paper to this effect. In addition, he “wanted us to remove our military infrastructure in all the allies who have joined since 1997, i.e. half of NATO, all of central and eastern Europe” to reduce the presence of the alliance. “Obviously we didn’t sign,” claims Stoltenberg. The result is what is still there for all to see. «Putin started the war to avoid NATO enlargement, achieving the exact opposite». Because in the wake of military maneuvers Finland has become a new member state of the Organization, Sweden is about to become one, and Ukraine “will be a member” in the near future.

So the President of the Russian Federation has failed politically, and is failing militarily. “Putin made two strategic mistakes: he underestimated the responsiveness of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian army, and he underestimated us, our commitment to support Ukraine through sanctions and military assistance.” But now we must insist. The NATO number one urges the EU member states that are part of the Atlantic Alliance to “invest in defence” increasingly. He mentions the EU agreement for the production of ammunition that the Ukrainian regular forces need to try to repel Putin’s war machine, and recalls that “our production capacity is not what it should be”. There is a continent still anchored to an economy of peace with an ongoing war, “the largest ever seen since the end of the Second World War”. This is why “production” of the war sector must be increased. “There is no paradox: sometimes you have to invest in defense to have peace”. So we welcome the efforts of EU members, allies of NATO, to increase production. Hence the clarification, more for Russian than European listeners: “We work closely with the defense industry throughout the Alliance, in the EU but also in non-EU allied countries”.

He then urges to strengthen cooperation between NATO and the European Union, promote the interoperability of military and defense systems, work together to set up more “immediate response forces”, departments capable of being operational from the first moments of crisis , the ones that could arise from here on out. One above all the Chinese one, Stoltemberg underlines when answering a specific question on the matter. “We don’t see China as an enemy, but we are concerned about the threat it poses to our democratic values.”