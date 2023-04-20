The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, arrived in Kiev today, Thursday, a spokesman for the defense alliance told dpa, in his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the military operation in February of last year.

Stoltenberg honored the dead Ukrainian soldiers at the outer wall of St. Michael’s Monastery. No other engagements were announced by Stoltenberg during his visit. Sources in NATO said that the scheduled meetings will remain confidential for security reasons.

On Friday, Stoltenberg is due to attend a US-led meeting of countries that supply arms to Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Stoltenberg said in early April: “NATO will stand by Ukraine, no matter how long it takes.” Stoltenberg invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

The summit will be held in the Lithuanian capital, on the 11th and 12th of next July. It remains unclear whether Zelensky will attend.