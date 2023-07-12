NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council. His words lead TASS. He also said that security guarantees for Ukraine from the countries of the alliance are important, but the supply of weapons to Kyiv now “is a matter of survival”, so they are more important than other aspects of cooperation.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council is a tool for integrating the country into the alliance, and not “just participation.” According to him, at the meeting with representatives of the NATO countries, important signals were heard confirming the prospect of the country’s entry into the alliance.

The Ukraine-NATO Council gives us the feeling that we will be part of an alliance Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also highly appreciated the summit. According to him, “powerful” defense agreements were reached there, and the G7 declaration will make it possible to conclude a system of bilateral agreements with guarantor countries. It also follows from Yermak’s words that Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees at the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held in 2024. These guarantees will remain in place until Ukraine’s potential entry into the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

The United States said that the immediate admission of Ukraine to NATO would lead to war with Russia

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan believes that if Ukraine joined the alliance, both the US and NATO would be at war with Russia.

This point of view expressed and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. According to him, the admission of Ukraine to NATO is impossible until the end of hostilities, and after it, Kiev will need to modernize its institutions in the field of defense and security to a certain level, strengthen government bodies, including to fight corruption.

Related materials:

Zelensky also noted that there is an understanding in Ukraine that it is impossible to join the military-political bloc before the end of hostilities, but expressed confidence that this will happen immediately after the end of the conflict with Russia. He added that Kyiv will do everything necessary to join the alliance.

At the same time, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the member countries of the alliance have already approved a package of multi-year support for Ukraine, including a plan to help achieve compatibility with the alliance, and the abolition of the Membership Action Plan – the last point should reduce the process of Kiev’s entry into the association from two stages to one. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

G7 countries gave Ukraine new security guarantees

Members of the “Big Seven” (G7) are ready to supply modern military equipment for the army, navy and air force. They will also strengthen intelligence sharing, expand Ukrainian military training and participation in joint military exercises, and develop the country’s industrial base. In exchange, Kyiv pledged to carry out large-scale internal reforms, including in the judicial system, as well as to introduce civilian control over the country’s armed forces.

See also «Knowledge» allows the transition to virtual education for 48 hours Bad news for you, Mr. Zelensky – we’re not going anywhere, you’re stuck with us Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

The declaration also states that Russia’s assets in the jurisdictions of the G7 member countries will remain frozen until Moscow “pays for the damage caused to Ukraine.” “We recognize the need for an international redress mechanism (…) and express our readiness to explore options for developing appropriate instruments,” the document says.

The creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council was considered an interim solution

Political scientist Maxim Semenov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, recalled that under President Petro Poroshenko in 2018, Ukraine received the status of a “postgraduate country” of NATO, in 2020, already under Zelensky, a partner with enhanced capabilities, but this is not improved the country’s prospects for membership in the alliance. “It seems to me that there have been no fundamental changes that would determine the real relationship between Ukraine and NATO,” he said.

The creation of the council is necessary in order to give Ukraine a kind of palliative pill against the background of the lack of real support for Ukraine’s entry into NATO See also Chile, Doña Lucia died aged 99. She was the widow of General Pinochet Maxim SemenovPolitical scientist

According to Semenov, the key difference between the Ukraine-NATO Council and previous formats of consultations is that now Ukraine receives equal relations with all members of the alliance and can at any time convene emergency consultations that could previously be blocked by the vote of any of the members. “But again, the essence of these consultations is to whine or get real help. And real assistance will always depend on the approval of the US and the UK, ”the expert says.

The creation of the council will not affect the volume of Western aid to Ukraine

“The council will be a bureaucratically formal association, there is no question of any real membership of Ukraine in NATO,” political scientist Maxim Semenov emphasized. According to him, Ukraine’s support in NATO will be determined not by Kyiv’s membership in some kind of integration association, but solely by the course of hostilities and non-public negotiations.

In fact, the West told Ukraine in plain text, they say, fight to the last Ukrainian, and then in any case there will be peace agreements Maxim SemenovPolitical scientist

The expert believes that the results of the summit as such did not come as a surprise. “It was clear to everyone that Ukraine would not become a member of the alliance and would not be offered anything. For Ukraine, these are difficult and unpleasant results, the country has actually failed,” he said.