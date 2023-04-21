All NATO allies agree that Ukraine should become a member of the alliance. This was announced on Friday, April 21, by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“As I said yesterday in Kyiv, the future of Ukraine is in the family of the alliance,” he stressed before the meeting at the American Ramstein air base in Germany, where the issue of providing new military assistance to the Ukrainian side is being discussed.

According to Stoltenberg, the countries of the alliance are currently focusing on ensuring “Ukraine’s victory over Russia,” adds “Newspaper.ru“.

Stoltenberg also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had accepted an invitation to attend the July NATO summit. He noted that the meeting will be held in Vilnius, it will discuss the details of the admission of Kyiv to the North Atlantic Alliance.

On the eve of Stoltenberg visited Kyiv. Zelensky, during a briefing with him, expressed hope for exact dates for Ukraine’s admission to the alliance. According to the Ukrainian leader, now there are no obstacles that would prevent Kyiv from being accepted into the bloc.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preventing Kyiv from joining the alliance was one of the goals of the ongoing special operation. He added that the Kremlin does not assess the prospects for Ukraine’s entry into the military bloc against the backdrop of Soltenberg’s visit to the country.

Ukraine applied for accelerated accession to NATO in September 2022. After that, the Kyiv authorities have repeatedly expressed their hope that the country will be accepted into the alliance. Meanwhile, as the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s administration, Gergely Guiyash, said in February, Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance would mean the start of a world war.