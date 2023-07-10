«I am pleased to announce that after the meeting I hosted with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Swedish Premier, Ulf Kristersson, President Erdogan has agreed to forward Sweden’s accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and ensure its ratification. This is a historic step that makes all NATO allies stronger and more secure.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg writes this in a tweet.

«We were able to reconcile the concerns of Turkey and Sweden, now we have made progress in the agreed text on how to implement the fight against terrorism, work together as allies and ensure that the restrictions on arms exports from Stockholm to Ankara are removed,” Stoltenberg said. A special coordinator for the fight against terrorism will be created at NATO, noted the secretary general. “Today is a historic day. We have a clear commitment from Ankara to present Sweden’s ratification to the Parliament as soon as possible and to work towards ratification as soon as possible. But it’s not my job to give times on how long it will take, we have to respect the times of the Turkish Parliament », he added. Budapest now remains the other country to give the green light. “I think the Hungary problem will be solved,” he noted.

At the same time, “Sweden will actively support efforts aimed at reinvigorating Turkey’s EU accession process, a process that also includes the modernization of the EU-Turkey customs union and visa liberalization”: this is what we read in the note released by the Born at the end of the meeting between the Turkish president, Recep Taiyyp Erdogan, the Swedish premier Ulf Kristersson and the NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

