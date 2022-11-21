Sweden and Finland need to tighten their anti-terrorism laws and expand cooperation with NATO. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday, November 20.

According to him, this is important for Turkey, which is most susceptible to terrorist attacks from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“For Turkey, this is important, as it is the NATO country that suffers the most from terrorist attacks and is therefore concerned about this,” the TV channel reports the words of the Secretary General. SVT.

He also thinks it’s normal for countries to join NATO for a long time. According to him, joining the alliance requires time and discussion so that all participants can find good solutions.

In October, Stoltenberg said that almost all NATO countries have ratified the protocols on the entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance. According to him, the accession process has become the fastest in the modern history of the alliance.

On May 18, Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed disagreement with the decision of Sweden and Finland to become members of the bloc. According to him, this position is due to Ankara’s contradictions with Stockholm and Helsinki on the extradition of persons whom Turkey considers involved in terrorist activities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during the anniversary summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization noted that the expansion of the alliance is artificial. He stressed that this is being done in the interests of US foreign policy goals.