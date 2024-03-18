NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that the alliance contributed to damage to the Russian Black Sea Fleet forces. He stated this on March 18 at a briefing following a meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

“With our support, Ukraine <...> caused damage to the Russian fleet in the Black Sea,” he was quoted as saying on website NATO.

At the same time, Stoltenberg stated that the security of the Black Sea is equally important for Georgia and the alliance itself.

The NATO Secretary General visited Georgia as part of his three-day tour of the countries of the South Caucasus. On March 17, he visited the capital of Azerbaijan, where he met with the country’s President Ilham Aliyev, and on March 19 he is scheduled to meet with the leadership of Armenia.

On March 14, Stoltenberg also stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously attacked ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with NATO-supplied Scalp and Storm Shadow missiles. He expressed the opinion that this “confirms the importance of increasing missile supplies” to Kyiv.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.